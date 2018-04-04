Town receives $7,500 grant to improve bike safety

Bike safety in Amherstburg has received a shot in the arm thanks to a grant from a provincial program.

The town has will receive $7,500 through the Safe Cycling Education Fund to support cycling safety.

The Amherstburg Police Service and the town’s recreation services department have teamed up to teach young residents the importance of safety while on their bikes.

The grant is expected to enhance police service’s bike rodeo, scheduled for June 10, 2018, with free safety equipment for participants.

The town’s recreation services will use this grant funding to train their bike camp instructors in Cycling Canada’s nationally standardized skills course, CAN-BIKE. With assistance from Bike

Windsor Essex, instructors will be certified to teach the “Ride With Confidence” classes, which will become the heart of the department’s bike camp program.

“I am very pleased Amherstburg is receiving this funding,” said Mayor Aldo DiCarlo in a press release sent out by the town last Friday evening. “Using these monies to shape the cycling of our youth through both our annual bike rodeo and bike camp, promotes safety first, something that is paramount in our community.”

Const. Steve Owen, the community services officer with Amherstburg police, indicated there are multiple benefits to the bicycle rodeo.

“The annual bike rodeo allows children to learn bike safety while interacting with our police officers in a fun atmosphere,” Owen stated. “Children learn how to properly use safety equipment, and how to follow the rules of the road.”

Owen noted that children will have a chance to demonstrate their skills by navigating an obstacle course and finishing with a ride with police officers as part of the June 10 event.

The Safe Cycling Education Fund will provide over $400,000 to support 62 communities throughout Ontario to deliver safe cycling education initiatives. These initiatives range from the development of safe cycling public education materials to the delivery of safe cycling or road safety training programs, supporting the implementation of #CycleON: Ontario’s Cycling Strategy.

For further information on the bike rodeo, contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-8559. Those seeking further information on the bike camp can contact the Libro Centre at 519-736-5712.