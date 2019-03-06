Town picks up three awards at Festival & Events Ontario (FEO) conference

By Ron Giofu

The Town of Amherstburg picked up some awards at the Festival & Events Ontario (FEO) conference in London.

Awards were presented last Thursday night as part of the FEO conference with the town picking up three of them.

Amherstburg was selected as the 2019 Municipality of the Year in the 50,000 or less population category. The award recognizes the “Best in Community Leadership and Festival and Event Partnerships in the Province of Ontario” with a press release from FEO adding that the award “is intended for the festivals and events industry to openly encourage, support, learn from and recognize positive local environments for festivals and events provincially.”

The award recognizes communities that “have worked, through concentrated efforts, to provide an atmosphere beneficial to successful festivals and events.”

“The key word here is partnerships,” said Mayor Aldo DiCarlo in a media release. “Working together with our volunteers, our attractions, our sponsors and the collaboration of staff is paramount. Amherstburg is always looking to meet the highest standards in delivering quality experiences and quality of life to our residents and visitors alike. We thank FEO for this prestigious award!”

The winner of the Municipality of the Year award in the 50,000-150,000 category was the Municipality of Clarington while Hamilton and Richmond Hill tied for the award in the over 150,000 population category.

Amherstburg was also successful in the Best New Festival or Event category as the Amherstburg Uncommon Festival won in the $100,000 or less category. The winner in the $100,001-$500,000 category was the WTF Festival in Sault Ste. Marie while the winner in the $500,001 or more category was the Ride, Dine ‘N’ Stein event in Kitchener-Waterloo.

This year’s Amherstburg Uncommon Festival is scheduled for Sept. 27-29.

FEO also announced the Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario with Amherstburg having representation in that as well. The River Lights Winter Festival was named as one of the Top 100. Other Windsor-Essex County festivals or events included in the southwestern Ontario tourism region included the Hogs for Hospice event, the Carrousel of Nations and the Tecumseh Corn Festival.

Submissions from FEO members were received for consideration in the fall of 2018 and were judged by an independent panel of judges. FEO notes that festivals and events of all kinds from across Ontario were represented in the submissions, including community festivals to internationally recognized events.

