Town officially purchasing former St. Bernard School

By Ron Giofu

The Town of Amherstburg is moving forward with the acquisition of the former St. Bernard School after agreeing to buy the building for $550,000.

Town council emerged from an in-camera meeting Monday night and authorized administration to remove conditions for the acquisition of the former Catholic elementary school. The purchase will be funded through the town’s parkland reserve with only Councillor Diane Pouget voting in opposition to the purchase.

CAO John Miceli said the issue never made it to arbitration as lawyers for both the town and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) were able to strike a deal. The building had been appraised by the board at $650,000.

“We came to a negotiated settlement,” said Miceli. “Both parties recognized the benefits to the community.”

The plan for the building, located at 320 Richmond St., remains to develop it into a “seniors’ hub.” Miceli said with an aging population, the town wants “to improve the quality of life for seniors.” He pointed out the town is undertaking a seniors master plan.

“We recognize that they’re going to be a big part of our population and we need to be able to service them and we’re going to capitalize on that building and modify it to service the needs of the residents here in Amherstburg,” the chief administrative officer said.

Acquiring the building was the first step, he said, and now they can move forward with possible tenants for the building.

One possible tenant is a nurse practitioner-led clinic while space has been blocked out for other uses. Miceli said the preliminary plans can now move forward and the town can now proceed with discussions with the other potential user groups. The building would be modified according to what uses the building is put to.

“We’ve got a list of tenants that want to participate in that building,” Miceli indicated.

The town went public with its interest in the building last November, but frustrations have eased and now the matter has been resolved. The town could take ownership of building within 60 days.

St. Bernard School was closed by the WECDSB in 2016 with students transferred to Stella Maris School. The building was originally constructed in 1958 with additions being built in 1961 and 1971. The building is approximately 30,000 square feet.