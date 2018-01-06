Town officially launches marriage ceremonies

By Ron Giofu

Couples wishing to tie the knot can now due so at town hall.

The Town of Amherstburg has officially started offering civil marriage ceremonies with the first one being Jan. 3. Amherstburg residents Nicholas Grimaldi and Danielle Cribley became the first couple to be wed at town hall.

The officiant was Nicole Rubli, who is also the town’s manager of licensing and enforcement.

Civil marriage ceremonies were approved by town council last October, with clerk Paula Parker and deputy clerk Tammy Fowkes also being authorized to become officiants.

Ceremonies are available during office hours – 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday – at the Amherstburg Municipal Building or in King’s Navy Yard Park. Saturday services are offered upon availability. There will be an additional fee for any ceremonies provided outside of regular hours, or in any location outside of town hall or the King’s Navy Yard Park.

The cost that was approved last October for marriage services was $250 plus HST, which Rubli said “is consistent with what other municipalities charge.” An additional $100 would be charged for having the ceremony outside of regular office hours. An additional $117 would also have to be paid by the couple for the marriage license.

If the couple involved opts to have an off-site ceremony, they would be responsible to pay for mileage at the Consumer Price Index rate.

The town has estimated that an additional $6,250 in revenue could be collected for ceremonies conducted during regular business hours

Ceremonies must be booked in-person at town hall during office hours.

Amherstburg has become the sixth municipality in the region to offer marriage services, joining Lakeshore, LaSalle, Leamington, Windsor and Kingsville.

For more information about civil marriage ceremonies, please visit www.amherstburg.ca or call licensing officer Helen Sweet at 519-736-0012 ext. 2219.