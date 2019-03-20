Town officially accepts FEO Awards

By Ron Giofu

The town learned last week it had won Municipality of the Year as well as Best New Festival or Event and had another festival in the province’s top 100.

This week, the town officially celebrated and received the awards during Monday night’s town council meeting. The awards were presented by Festivals and Events Ontario (FEO).

Amherstburg was Municipality of the Year among municipalities with a population under 50,000 while the Amherstburg Uncommon Festival won for top new festival with a budget under $100,000. The River Lights Winter Festival made the top 100 list.

Manager of tourism and culture Anne Rota noted “there are hundreds of municipalities” looking for investment and government grants and this helps in that regard. She said “we must keep Amherstburg top of mind” as a place people want to visit and invest.

The town is very walkable, she added, and the town also has a supportive business community and a lot of history.

“It’s all here in Amherstburg,” said Rota. “Just keep coming to Amherstburg. We love our visitors.”

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche thanked staff, visitors and volunteers for the accomplishments.

“In order to win these types of awards, it’s a collaborative effort,” he said. “Putting Amherstburg in the limelight will bring more people to our community.”

“What you’ve really proven is Amherstburg is a fun place to be,” added Councillor Michael Prue. “This is a happening place. This is a place you come to have fun. I’m sure Amherstburg will continue to prosper and grow and I thank you very, very much.”

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo thanked the tourism and parks departments, both represented Monday night.

“I know you are all out there making all these festivals a success,” he stated.