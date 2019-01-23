Town hosts second BIA information meeting

By Ron Giofu

About 25 people attended a second information session about a proposed BIA in Amherstburg, though the organizers of the meeting state they are not the ones pressing for a BIA.

The meeting was held last Wednesday night in the upstairs community room at the Libro Centre with presentations being made by representatives of the Kingsville BIA and Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI). Local lawyer Anthony Leardi and local car dealer Ken Thrasher both questioned who is seeking a BIA in Amherstburg.

“I’d really like to know who is driving this,” said Thrasher.

The tourism department organized the meeting but manager of tourism and culture Anne Rota replied that there was no driving force behind the meeting. Rota said there were inquiries regarding a BIA from some businesses and the town was asked to present information sessions.

“It would not be run by the Town of Amherstburg,” special events support co-ordinator Sarah Van Grinsven added of a potential BIA.

Christina Bedal and Beth Riddifrod represented the Kingsville BIA and outlined their work, including management of BIA district beautification projects, promotional opportunities, education, maintenance support, networking and town representation.

“Our board of managers are volunteers,” said Bedal. “They are a committee of council.”

The levy is determined by the board and becomes the operating budget for the BIA, with Riddfrod noting that are a minimum and a maximum amount that a business within the district could be charged. Bedal and Riddifrod noted the levy is reviewed annually so that increases aren’t large and shocking to the members. Each BIA would work to determined how a levy would be calculated.

In Kingsville, the BIA has two members of its council on the board and those members are assigned by Kingsville council. The Kingsville BIA allows up to ten additional board members though each BIA has control over the size of their own boards.

One full-time BIA co-ordinator is employed in Kingsville and performs administrative work, research and implementation of programs, educates members, raises concerns to the board, promotes the town through programs and social media, networks with members of the town and whatever else is required of her by the board.

Lynnette Bain, vice president of tourism programs and development with TWEPI, said they work with BIAs and do so to “understand strategic priorities” and “find commonality.”

“The more we know about you, the better we can market the region,” said Bain.