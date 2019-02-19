Town expands audit committee, includes two more with financial background

By Ron Giofu

Town council rounded out more of their committees last week, including the audit advisory committee.

Council, at the request of Councillor Michael Prue, expanded the audit advisory committee from three to five members, with three of those members now being laypersons. Prue noted that it was structured to have two members of town council and one member of the community and that was “not appropriate.”

“The audit committee should belong to the people,” said Prue. “The town needs to feel confident that council is doing everything it can to safeguard and spend their money properly. What better way than to have some other people on that committee who are not councillors who can have input and who can assuage the fears of the people who think money is not being spent right?”

Prue will be one of the council members on that committee with Councillor Patricia Simone being the other. Other committee members will be John Purdie, Gillian Heisz and Gordon Moore.

“They all have CPA after their names. They are all auditors,” said Prue.

Noting that residents have questioned the town’s finances in the past, Prue believes there will be an extra layer of accountability with a committee.

“I know that the money is not always spent the way everyone wants it to be, but when there is an audit committee that can say ‘you should have used this process, you should have spent the money this way as opposed to that way,’ then people will start to believe what they are reading rather than what they are reading on a blog,” said Prue.

While the committee was not in place in time for the 2019 budget, Prue noted that it will be in place long before November when the 2020 deliberations are likely to begin.

Other committees that were rounded out during the most recent regular meeting of town council included the seniors advisory committee, which will feature Pauline Gemmell, Heather Vandenham, Kathy DiBartolomeo, Karen Gyorgy, Jan Ouellette, Jack Edwards, Kent Williams, Nancy Atkinson and Frank DiPasquale as members. Councillor Marc Renaud had already been appointed as the council representative to that committee.

The Co-An Park committee will have Amherstburg representation from Richard Lawrence, Jennie Lajoie and Murray Sellars with Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche already having been appointed as the council representative.

Members of the fence viewers committee include Chris Drew, Murray Sellars and Tony Pietrangelo. Livestock valuers will be Sellars and Roxanne Qussem.

Laypeople to the property standards committee will be Stephanie Thomson, Drew, Anthony Campigotto, Dino Gobbo and Jim Gorski.

The town is still looking for members for the accessibility advisory committee and the mayor’s youth committee. Application forms for those committees are available at town hall or through the town’s website at www.amherstburg.ca.