Town council to move forward with audit advisory committee

By Ron Giofu

Town council will be moving forward with the establishment of an audit advisory committee despite a request to do without it.

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche suggested that the town not set up such a committee and re-evaluate its needs in the future. Meloche expressed confidence in treasurer Justin Rousseau and noted there are multiple chartered accountants on staff.

“We have qualified people,” said Meloche. “We’ve cleaned up our act.”

Meloche said he didn’t speak out on the matter at the previous council meeting, when the matter was originally discussed, as he was chairing the meeting. He recalled the last time the town had such a committee and noted there was a meeting where only he and Rousseau showed up.

Councillor Michael Prue disagreed, noting that audit advisory committees are common throughout Ontario and recalled one in Toronto when he served there.

“What is wrong with another set of eyes?” asked Prue.

Councillor Peter Courtney said he wasn’t questioning the integrity of administration but agreed with Prue that “another set of eyes, ears and brains” would be useful.

“It’s more knowledge and knowledge is bliss,” said Courtney.

In a recorded vote, Meloche was the only one in favour of moving ahead without an audit advisory committee and re-evaluating in the future while Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, Prue, Courtney and councillors Marc Renaud, Donald McArthur and Patricia Simone were opposed to the motion.