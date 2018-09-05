Town council supports new phase of Kingsbridge subdivision

By Ron Giofu

A new phase of the Kingsbridge subdivision is one step closer.

Town council held a planning meeting last Thursday afternoon where a revised plan of subdivision was presented. Council has directed administration to advise the approval authority – which is the County of Essex – that it supports draft plan approval for this phase of the Kingsbridge subdivision and that a zoning bylaw be considered at a future regular session of council.

The new phase of the subdivision would have 182 lots, down from the original 185, as manager of planning services Rebecca Belanger stated there was a reconfiguration of Whelan Dr. as a result of comments made at a July 23 public meeting.

The subject lands for the subdivision are located to the east and south of Hilton Court and Whelan Ave. “as an extension of Whelan Ave. and surrounding lands.”

According to Belanger’s report, concerns from the July 23 meeting included the extension of Hilton Court as many believed it would wrap around to Whelan Ave. sooner than the latest master plan, the narrowness of the street and a lack of sidewalks, congestion within the subdivision, increased traffic on Hilton Court, natural habitat considerations, drainage and not enough street lights.

In response to concerns, Belanger noted “the developer resubmitted the application for Draft Plan of Subdivision showing an amended street layout. The proposed plan has Hilton Court connecting back to Whelan Avenue and a new court (Benson Court) in place of where the Hilton Court extension was originally proposed.”

Belanger also noted that developer Mike Dunn “obtained the overall benefit permit under the Endangered Species Act from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) for the remainder of the lands within Kingsbridge subdivision and the 2nd Concession” and that “MNRF advised within the permit that the legislative requirements had been met and the municipality should proceed with the Planning Act process (Draft Plan of Subdivision and Rezoning).”

Belanger stated that Dunn is waiting for the MNRF to finalize plans for that portion of the subdivision “so that he knows how to complete Knobb Hill Dr. with MNRF compliances, and he will put a large sidewalk along it. His intention is to complete the road and sidewalk within the next two years.”

“Mr. Dunn is required to install the sidewalks for Kingsbridge as per the Sidewalks Master Plan for Kingsbridge and will do so once he has received final clearances from the MNRF,” Belanger’s report added.

Councillor Diane Pouget asked about alternate side of the street parking, noting that resident on Hilton Court were “very concerned about traffic” on the street. Administration advised that they can look at that if that is the direction of council.

Councillor Rick Fryer noted that traffic mitigation measures to slow people down could prove useful, noting that he lives near the Texas Road and Knobb Hill Dr. intersection and that speeds have been a factor. Councillor Leo Meloche added that if people were to travel at the posted speed limits, many speed and traffic issues could be resolved.

“It’s more of a systemic issue where people want to get from Point A to Point B as fast as they can no matter what is in the way,” said Meloche.

Pouget encouraged residents to phone the police if there are people speeding and driving poorly in their neighbourhoods.

“You will remain anonymous,” she said. “This is what keeps our community safe – residents like you and the police working together.”

After the meeting, Fryer said the meeting showed that complaints are heard and responded to.

“I think this meeting shows that the developer and council working together heard the residents and the concerns were met,” he said.

The town can now move forward with traffic measures, such as alternate side of the street parking and speed-related concerns.

“Council has the ability to give direction to administration and they will follow through with the direction of council,” Fryer said, of potential mitigating measures.