Town council sees one logo recommendation, wants to see others

By Ron Giofu

The town is moving towards getting a new logo but remains unclear as to what that new logo will look like.

Cinnamon Toast New Media – the firm developing the new logo, tourism website and communication plan – presented the new logo to town council Monday night with owner/creative director Bronwyn Mondoux noting they received the most feedback the company ever had through its survey. A total of 383 surveys were completed with another 25 or so attending public meetings.

Top values identified by the public included the town’s history, scenic aspects, friendliness and uniqueness. However, when that was pulled together into a logo, council members joined members of the general public in being hesitant about the design to the point where they asked to see the two other designs the company did. The public will be able to see those as well at a yet-to-be scheduled public meeting with the matter coming back to council Feb. 25.

Councillor Donald McArthur noted that he didn’t envy Cinnamon Toast New Media as it was impossible to satisfy everyone, however, wasn’t captivated himself by the logo and tagline “Born to Make History” when he first saw it.

“I wanted to love it, I wanted to be blown away by it but I wasn’t,” said McArthur, adding after the meeting that “I think we can do better.

“I was looking forward to loving it and I didn’t.”

McArthur noted he received similar feedback on his website and social media pages. While the town could eventually decide that the first logo will be the one they go with, he said they want to take a look at the others and consider all of them.

Councillor Michael Prue said the logo was too “busy” and that “in colour, it’s not so bad.” When the logo is in one colour, it requires further explanation as to what it contains.

“I think you are trying to capture too much,” Prue told Mondoux, adding the “heart and soul” of the town is its history.

“For me, it fell a little bit flat,” added Councillor Patricia Simone.

Simone asked if there was anything left in the budget if council were to send this first one back, which it did, and Mondoux indicated there were two other designs that the company prepared. Mondoux added that she believed many of the other Essex County municipalities had similar looking logos and encouraged town council to “choose the one that makes you feel uncomfortable. The ones that are safe are the ones that get left behind.”

Councillor Marc Renaud also wanted to see the two other options that had been prepared. He didn’t think the logo that Cinnamon Toast New Media brought to council Monday night had the “wow factor.” Councillor Peter Courtney also commented that the logo was “too busy” but agreed with McArthur that it was tough to please everyone.

“There was no emotional connection,” Courtney said of the logo. “I’m not convinced and I’m feeling that from residents.”

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche said the logo grew on him the more he looked at it. He tried to envision whether his children would like it and has started to believe the logo was “modern and edgy.”

“It does send a message,” said Meloche. “I have grown to like it.”

In addition to having a public meeting, Prue wanted to ensure that the parks and recreation committee and possibly the heritage committee have a look at it as well.

The cost to engage Cinnamon Toast New Media for the complete branding strategy is in the neighbourhood of $76,000.