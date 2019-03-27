Town council not allowing ATV’s along roadways… for now

By Ron Giofu

Town council agreed with administration’s recommendation not to take further action with regards to allowing ATV’s along area roadways, but local ATV operators were not given a flat no.

While all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), also known as off-road vehicles (ORVs), won’t be allowed on town roads for now, town council did agree to have administration work with the Essex County ATV Club on possibly coming up with a way to make it happen in the future.

“Administration recommends that ORV use on Town roadways not be permitted due to safety concerns, risk and potential liability associated with the use, to minimize negative impacts to the community and concern for environmental sensitive areas,” manager of licensing and enforcement Nicole Rubli stated as part of her written report to town council.

The recommendation was opposed by the Essex County ATV Club, represented by Shawn Ellenberger and Kevin Schmidt. Schmidt stated that the report noted that Essex County and most of its member municipalities don’t have a bylaw in place but “how can they if nobody will support us to begin with? It’s unfair for this to be used as justification.”

Schmidt indicated if there are more places to legally ride, there is less likelihood they will feel the need to trespass on ERCA lands. Motorists share the roads with many different types of vehicles already, he added.

“We’re not requesting access to urban roads. We want to be on rural roads,” he said.

Schmidt said he failed to see the difference between ATV’s and snowmobiles in terms of access along roadways.

“Snowmobiles can do everything we’re asking for,” he noted.

Councillor Michael Prue pointed out police statistics from Chatham-Kent that were listed in Rubli’s report, including a reported 43 per cent increase in complaints after ATV’s were allowed there. While Schmidt acknowledged he doesn’t live there, he believed many of the complaints originated from the same source.

Director of planning, development and legislative services Mark Galvin stated that shoulders of the road are not intended to be ridden on and that allowing ATV use there could increase maintenance costs for the town.

Councillor Peter Courtney outlined a number of concerns, one of which was that the “infrastructure was not in place.” He wanted more time to “absorb this” and questioned if the town wanted to be leaders in this issue if it meant more liability and expense.

Courtney also stated it will “open it up for everybody” and that while members of the Essex County ATV Club are educated, many are not.

“It’s the non-conforming folks that we’ll have to deal with,” added Councillor Marc Renaud.

Councillor Michael Prue emphasized he does not want to see ATVs in environmentally sensitive areas and felt it was premature to agree to allow them along roadways. He wanted administration to work with the club to assuage fears. Prue called for addressing the matter in stages before giving the OK to the club.

“It all has to come together,” Prue stated.

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, complimented the club as one of their properties is near his Walker Road home.

“I never see any problems,” said Meloche.

Councillor Donald McArthur believed “we had all of the elements in place tonight” and wondered if the agencies consulted weren’t just going to come back with the same answers when administration continues to investigate the matter and work with the ATV club.

McArthur believed the ATV club made a good argument and believed that it was worth a shot to let them on area roadways.

“If we were to set up a trial period, we can ask administration to set parameters,” said McArthur. “It could be the beginning of something great. It could fall flat on its face. I don’t know if we have to wait a year or six months.”

Councillor Patricia Simone agreed with McArthur.

“If we’re going to do anything, why wait?” said Simone, noting club members were able to address all of her questions. “It might be great for increasing tourism and help businesses where ATV’s can go.”

Galvin said administration will do its best to mitigate concerns but noted there will always be risks. He said they will also provide a cost benefit analysis to council.