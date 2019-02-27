By Ron Giofu

After a roughly 75-minute debate, town council has adopted a new tourism logo and a new tagline.

Elected officials modified an already modified version of the recommended logo from Cinnamon Toast New Media and scrapped the “Born to Make History” tagline in favour of “Every. Day. History.” The town largely agreed with a heritage committee suggestion, which saw the original Option A modified to remove the lighthouse in favour of a buoy and insert a northern star where the sun rays were. Town council further changed that logo by removing the railroad tracks as Councillor Michael Prue pointed out the northern star is more reflective of the Underground Railroad.

Prue said he “detested” the “Born to Make History” tagline as it reminded him of the Middle Ages when people would say they were born to be kings and princes while others were born to be peasants.

“I didn’t like the way that was foisted on the town,” said Prue.

Prue seemed satisfied that the town was finally able to make a decision on the logo and is now able to have Cinnamon Toast proceed with website work. To have no logo and tagline after a total expenditure of $76,000 “would have been wrong,” he said.

“If (the logo) doesn’t work, we can develop a new logo. If the logo works, fine, but if not, we can find a new logo,” he added.

Other potential taglines bandied about included “Still Making History,” “Making History Together,” “Loving Our History,” and “A Place to Make History.”

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche believed the town needed the logo as part of its new marketing tools.

“This is part of the package,” said Meloche. “Let’s find some common ground.”

Meloche wondered if the town could use two of the logos – one for tourism and one for parks and recreation promotion – but Cinnamon Toast owner Bronwyn Mondoux said she didn’t recommend that as it would over-complicate things. Mondoux stood by all her team’s designs but said the recommendation best fit the objectives the town was searching for in its request for proposals (RFP).

Councillor Donald McArthur acknowledged that people seemed to like the stylized “A”, otherwise known as Option B, but said that doesn’t acknowledge the town’s history. He noted the previous council voted to spend the money on the rebranding initiative and he wanted to “come out of here with something.” He suggested keeping all logos since the town paid for them as part of the project and possibly find a use for some of them down the road.

McArthur noted that a different perspective could be used to describe the process, as the town stated it would continue to use its crest that was originally adopted in 1982. He suggested rebranding the rebranding process as a marketing campaign.

“We’re talking about rebranding the town. That scares people,” said McArthur.

CAO John Miceli said the RFP was issued to support the tourism industry as there was “no unique identifier for tourism in Amherstburg.” He said that word spread on social media that the town was changing its logo and believed that wasn’t entirely accurate.

“The town never said we were changing the logo. The town never said we were getting rid of the crest,” he said.

Miceli said the rebranding project, including logo, was to give the tourism department further tools to be successful. He said residents are not happy because “the messaging that was put out there was wrong from the beginning.” The logo is about $15,000 of the total $76,000 expenditure as the rest is for photography, marketing tools and a new tourism website.

The CAO added that he supports going to the residents for input but “the residents aren’t marketing experts. This lady (Mondoux) is.”

Councillor Peter Courtney questioned how a recommendation was arrived at by using only 80 people who identified themselves as tourists in the recent online survey. He also questioned whether a logo was even needed, but Mondoux said not having one was like “building a home without an architect.” Councillor Marc Renaud said he wanted to move onto the website being developed so that Amherstburg is fully marketed and people start coming to town.

Councillor Patricia Simone added that she wanted to ensure that people were proud and comfortable with the logo, and noted that tourism figures are increasing already without a new logo and website. She wondered if there was any sort of penalties under the RFP if the town were to move on without one.

Mondoux hoped that the town and its residents would rally behind a new logo, as that is how most catch on. She said residents would act as “brand ambassadors” and help share what the logo is about.

“Most brands need a story,” she said. “It’s up to the brand ambassadors to tell that story.”