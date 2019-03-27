Town council honorarium reports for 2018 released

By Ron Giofu

The town has released how much was paid out to elected officials and committee members in 2018, and who made what.

The annual treasurer’s report with the 2018 Council and Appointee Statement on Remuneration and Expenses was part of the March 25 meeting agenda and gives a breakdown on the total amounts earned by town council members and committee appointees. The figures include not only their salaries, but also what the town paid out in communication allowances, per diems, reception expenses, training, travel and conference expenditures.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo’s total remuneration for 2018 was $55,937. That includes his $36,531 salary as mayor, his communication allowance of $1,356, per diems of $1,310, public receptions expenses amounting to $4,826, training and conference expenditures as $2,095 and travel and mileage of $461.

DiCarlo also received a $1,200 honorarium for being on the Amherstburg Police Services Board (APSB) and a total of $8,158 through his membership on the Essex Power board of directors ($4,000 in salary, $4,000 in meeting fees and $158 in travel and mileage).

The total remuneration for former deputy mayor Bart DiPasquale was $25,162. That total is comprised of his $21,978 salary, a communication allowance of $2,477, per diems of $104, legal fees of $450 and a total for public receptions of $153.

Current deputy mayor Leo Meloche’s total remuneration was $22,112 for 2018. That includes his $18,073 as a councillor, a position he served in until Nov. 30 and $1,998 in salary earned as deputy mayor, the position he ascended to Dec. 1. The rest of Meloche’s expenditures were made up of $191 for his communication allowance, his $585 in per diems and a public reception total of $1,265.

None of the remuneration totals listed for DiCarlo, DiPasquale or Meloche factored in any earnings or expenses as part of being on Essex County council.

Former councillor Rick Fryer had a total of $23,292 for his remuneration and expenses. Like all members of the former town council, his councillor salary was also $18,073. His communication allowance was $1,793 and had $104 in per diem expenses and $100 in conference expenses.

Fryer also earned a $2,000 honorarium last year when he was the chair of the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) and his per diem and mileage expenses as part of his involvement with ERCA was $1,222.

Former councillor Joan Courtney’s remuneration for 2018 was listed as $22,393. In addition to her salary as a councillor, she also was listed as having a $1,173 communication allowance, per diems of $824, public receptions of $100 and training and conference expenses of $2,222.

The total remuneration for former councillor Jason Lavigne was $19,975. Lavigne’s remuneration included his salary, a $598 for a communication allowance and a per diem expense of $104. He also received a $1,200 honorarium for being on the APSB.

Former councillor Diane Pouget had a total remuneration figure of $19,853 for 2018. In addition to Pouget’s salary, she had a communication allowance of $1,128, legal fees totalling $551 and a public receptions total of $100.

Current town councillors each earned a salary of $1,642 for their brief periods as Amherstburg elected officials in 2018. Councillor Patricia Simone’s total remuneration for 2018 was $3,327, however $1,200 of that came in the form of an honorarium as an APSB member before she was elected to council.

As a councillor, Simone earned her salary plus $486 in per diem expenses.

Councillor Michael Prue’s remuneration for 2018 amounted to $2,316, but much like Simone, some of that total came from another appointment prior to being elected to council. Prue received an honorarium of $675 for being on the committee of adjustment and the rest of his remuneration was his councillor salary, with no further expenses listed.

The remainder of the new councillors – Peter Courtney, Donald McArthur and Marc Renaud – all had total remuneration totals of $2,122. That figure is broken down between their $1,642 in councillor salaries and the remaining $481 in per diem expenses.

Ron Sutherland’s total 2018 remuneration and expenses were $2,078 for 2018. That includes $1,221 in per diem and mileage for his time as an ERCA board member and a total of $856 for his service on the drainage board (honorarium, training and mileage).

Former APSB chair Bob Rozankovic earned a $1,200 honorarium and an additional $200 in per diem expenses.

Heritage committee member Shirley Curson-Prue was covered for her $1,461 in expenses for attending the Ontario Heritage Conference.

Other committee adjustment honorariums were paid to David Cozens ($750), Sherry Ducedre ($825), Joshua Mailloux ($450), Donald Shaw ($750) and Duncan Smith ($150).

Drainage board honorariums and training/mileage payouts went to Robert Bezaire ($525 honorarium), Brad Laramie ($600 honorarium), Allan Major ($706 honorarium plus training/mileage) and Bob Pillon ($556 honorarium plus training/mileage).

Treasurer Justin Rousseau noted that the report is required by the Municipal Act and that failure to provide an itemized statement of remuneration and expense payment for the 2018 year as required by section 284 would place the town in a state of non-compliance.