Town council divides $35,000 between seven community groups

By Ron Giofu

Seven community groups within Amherstburg came to town council looking for help and council, in some fashion, agreed.

As part of the town’s 2019 budget deliberations, the groups came to council looking for community grants that totalled just over $42,000. Not all groups got the amount they wanted as council approved just over $35,000 worth of funding.

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) sought $10,000 in total as they asked for a $5,000 grant towards their programming and an additional $5,000 towards their vehicle replacement fund. The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission requested $3,500, up $2,000 over 2018.

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum requested $8,000 to help with its operations, an increase of $1,500 over last year. The Amherstburg Historic Sites Association, the organization the runs the Park House Museum, asked for the same amount as 2018, which was $8,500.

The Amherstburg Fort Malden Golden Age Club requested $3,136.50, which was a new request. That request wasn’t so much for cash donation as it was for a waiver of the Libro Centre user surcharge. An $8,250 request from Skate Amherstburg was to help them stage a Skate Ontario Synchro Series event at the Libro Centre March 23 that over 800 skaters from around the province are expected to attend.

Christ Anglican Church asked for $750 to help maintain its historic cemetery as the church celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

Town council would give fund ACS to the tune of $7,000 – $3,000 and $4,000 per respective grant request – while the mission received $2,500. The Amherstburg Freedom Museum received $6,500 while the Amherstburg Historic Sites Association received the full $8,500 for the Park House Museum. The Golden Age Club’s fees were waived amounting to the $3,136.50 they had wanted while Skate Amherstburg received $6,613.50. Christ Church received the $750 they had asked for.