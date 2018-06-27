Town awaiting word from OCPC, contract still to be finalized

By Ron Giofu

After daylong meetings Tuesday, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) is expected to hand down word in the coming weeks on the town’s policing future.

While those meetings were going on as this issue of the River Town Times was going to press, Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said Monday night said the result will be one of two things – either the switch to the Windsor Police Service is approved or the process ends with a rejection.

“If it’s not approved, we’re done,” DiCarlo said at the end of Monday night’s council meeting, which included a nearly two-hour in-camera session after the public portion ended. “If (the OCPC) does approve it, council has to approve the contract.”

The focus of the OCPC is to decide whether the Windsor Police Service can give adequate and effective policing, he noted.

“For the residents that still aren’t happy with the decision, I don’t want to say that we’re going to dismiss that in any way but, from the OCPC themselves and from the (Police Services) Act, really the only thing at this stage is adequate and effective policing,” said DiCarlo, “not whether you’re happy with council’s decision in that respect.”

The contract negotiations are moving along, he suggested, though the mayor was guarded at what he said due to the in-camera discussions. He said that Windsor has been accommodating with the town’s issues as it relates to service levels and other issues.

“At this stage, I think everything that we needed is there,” said the mayor.

The five town council members that voted “have gotten quite a bit of feedback,” said DiCarlo. Town council voted to proceed with a 20-year contract with the Windsor Police Service at a special meeting Feb. 26. Voting in favour were DiCarlo and councillors Rick Fryer and Leo Meloche while councillors Jason Lavigne and Joan Courtney were opposed. Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale and Councillor Diane Pouget both declared a conflict of interest due to having relatives on the Windsor Police Service.

DiCarlo added that the OCPC has “committed to give us a decision as quickly as they can.” Coverage of yesterday’s meetings will be included in the July 4 issue of the RTT and on the website found at www.rivertowntimes.com.

If the OCPC approves the town’s request to contracting policing to the Windsor Police Service, it is expected to take effect Jan. 1, 2019.