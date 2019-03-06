Town assisting Rotary Club to move Ribfest to the Libro Centre

By Ron Giofu

The town will be assisting the Rotary Club of Amherstburg move its signature event to the Libro Centre.

The Rotary Club’s tenth annual Ribfest will be at its new location the first weekend of July and town council agreed to waive equipment and rental fees to use the facility with the town also assisting with site preparation. Ribfest committee members Lena Lazanja and Steve Butcher appeared before town council seeking assistance with Lazanja pointing out the club’s many accomplishments over the years, including the steady growth of Ribfest. Lazanja stated that Ribfest has exceeded their expectations.

“We want to make the tenth year our best year for Ribfest,” she said.

Butcher, who is co-chairing the committee with Ann Marie Favot, said their aim is to “amp it up and make it bigger and better.” The move to the Libro Centre means they need an extra 2,500 linear feet of fencing, repairs to the grounds and removal of berms and piles of dirt.

The new site, according to Butcher, will allow the Ribfest to grow and bring in more vendors.

“Centennial Park was excellent but (the Libro Centre site) is an acre-and-a-half more,” said Butcher.

Butcher added that by upgrading the site at the Libro Centre, it could prove beneficial to more than just the Ribfest.

“Moving forward with this could attract other event to the area,” he believed.

Councillor Peter Courtney noted the Greater Essex County District School Board is allowing the town to use the 15 acres the board bought for another year. He questioned whether the Ribfest should go back to Centennial Park for one more year and plan to be at the Libro Centre for 2020. Lazanja believed it would be too late to switch back with Butcher calling this “an ideal time to expand.”

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche said he would have liked to have seen the request several weeks earlier, prior to the town’s budget deliberations, but Butcher indicated plans started falling into place only recently. Butcher reiterated his belief that the improvements at the site would “benefit the town and future events at the site.”

CAO John Miceli said council approved developing a master plan for the Libro Centre as part of the 2019 budget. He added that some of the costs that the town would incur in preparing the site and waiving the fees could amount to about $15,000 but believed that total could be brought down if town staff does some of the work necessary at the site.

Other expenses could be a one-time cost, the CAO believed, with items such as fencing being able to be used at other sites as well.

Councillor Marc Renaud said he was supportive of the initiative, noting it was the Ribfest’s tenth anniversary. Councillor Michael Prue said he wanted a report on where the upwards of $15,000 in costs would come from, as the money is not budgeted, with Miceli indicating such figures would be contained in variance reports.

The Ribfest also launched a new Twitter account. People can follow it by going to @aburgribfest1.