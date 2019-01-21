Town agrees to 10-year lease with nurse practitioner-led clinic

By Ron Giofu

The Essex County Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic is one step closer to reality.

Town council agreed to a ten-year lease with the clinic with the motion to approve the lease coming after an in-camera meeting Jan. 14. Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said they had a plan in mind for the former St. Bernard School after the town purchased it and the clinic is part of it.

There are a number of renovations that are required before the Essex County Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic can use their share of the building, but the mayor hopes it will be done in a few months.

The clinic is a reality in large part thanks to $650,000 in provincial funding.

“We hope to have them in there for residents to use by late-spring, early summer,” said DiCarlo. “Everybody wanted that clinic open as soon as possible. They have two options, – either they go somewhere else or they wait what most people would say is an unreasonable amount of time for health care. We’re trying to reduce that wait time and make sure that they don’t have to leave town.”

The Amherstburg clinic is expected to have three full-time nurse practitioners, a registered dietitian, a health promoter, physiotherapy services, a full-time registered practical nurse, an office administrator and a full-time receptionist. It could accommodate as many as 2,400 patients.

The mayor stated many towns like Amherstburg could use additional health care options.

“I don’t think I’ve talked to a community that said we’re flush with health care,” he said. “There’s a number of ways to provide health care and so what we’ve done is find an alternative model and these nurses and basically do just about anything a doctor can do.”

The former Catholic elementary school has been described as a potential “seniors hub,” but DiCarlo said it will be more of a community hub as there is the possibility for youth amenities as well.

“There’s a lot of room in that school. The (Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board) left it in really good shape,” he said.

The “general concept” of the site is health care, seniors care and seniors activities, he noted, but youth will be incorporated.

“It should be a great plan for young and old all in one convenient location in town,” said DiCarlo.