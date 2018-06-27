Three separate frauds reported last Wednesday

The Amherstburg Police Service is reporting three separate frauds that were reported last Wednesday.

The first came from a homeowner on Crown Ridge Blvd. as police say a person was trying to connect an Amazon Alexa device and got onto a third party website asking for a fee. After contacting Amazon, police say the person was told it was not a valid website they had gone on. The person’s credit card was not charged but police say people are advised about such an issue.

The second reported fraud was from a resident on Concession 6 North who ordered roughly $80 worth of items on e-Bay only to have nothing arrive. Police are again asking people to be aware. The resident also filed a complaint with e-Bay, police add.

A third complaint came from a Lilac Court resident, who discovered $600 worth of transactions had been made to their credit card. Police are continuing to investigate that matter.

Thefts Amherstburg police say a male party allegedly stole $70 worth of consumable items from Walmart last Thursday afternoon. Police say there were no charges as the matter was dealt with through a trespass notice.

A theft of a Sony PlayStation was reported from a home in the 100 block of Richmond St. It was reported Sunday around 5:55 p.m. Police say the matter is under investigation.

Accident A 74-year-old Harrow man was charged following a two-vehicle accident on Howard Ave. last Friday morning. There were no injuries in the crash, which took place in the 7900 block. The man was charged with following too closely.

Stats There were 20 traffic-related charges last week, nine 911 hang-up calls and eight alarm calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service