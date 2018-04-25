This is Amherstburg – your community, your neighbourhood, your home

With its idyllic scenery and old-world charm, the town of Amherstburg sits on the banks of the famed Detroit River and Lake Erie. As one of the province’s most revered and beloved small towns, Amherstburg’s quaint, Victorian waterfront location has cemented its reputation as one of the most beautiful and sublime properties in all of Canada.

The Town of Amherstburg’s Department of Tourism and Culture is once again proud to present the 2018 Visitors Guide. In its pages, visitors and residents will discover the wealth of activities, retailers and services that make this town so remarkable – from art galleries to celebrated restaurants, world-class events to extraordinary museums, there’s always something new to discover in this astonishing town.

2018 marks the introduction of our newest festival, Amherstburg Uncommon. In celebration of Amherstburg’s architecture and design, we are eagerly presenting this steampunk and wizardry-themed event with great excitement. This rapidly growing cultural genre is a nod to Amherstburg’s rising reputation as one of the most progressive small towns in the country; it has been designed to draw in families and individuals by the tens of thousands! Thanks to its elements of magic, mystic and mystery we are so proud to live here and host this event.

Amherstburg’s dedication to culture and tourism is unparalleled. In addition to the keen and enthusiastic team who are always happy to meet residents and visitors at the Gordon House, none of its efforts could be executed without the allegiance and hard work of the hundreds of volunteers who live, work and play in Amherstburg. Our mandate and obligation is to continually grow interest in this magnificent town, whether attracting visitors to our restaurants, stores and service providers, or enticing newcomers to put down roots and make this place their home.

And so, with pleasure, we invite you to check out and keep this guide, sharing it with your friends, families and neighbours. It is our honor to showcase this town, and we could not do it without you.

Enjoy!

The Town of Amherstburg Department of Tourism and Culture