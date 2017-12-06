Theft reported from in front of Venetian Dr. home

The Amherstburg Police Service report that a Herby Curby waste container was taken from a local home late last week.

The theft was reported to police last Friday around 6:45 p.m. It occurred in front of a home on Venetian Dr. Police say there are no suspects.

Breach Amherstburg police attended a home in the 200 block of St. Arnaud St. for a call of what they say was an male who had been drinking. As a result, officers arrested and charged a 24-year-old Amherstburg male with failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking. Police say the conditions were alcohol-related.

It occurred Nov. 28 around 8:15 p.m.

Stats There are 33 charges laid last week under the Highway Traffic Act and other related traffic regulations. There were also five 911 hangup calls and four alarm calls that Amherstburg police responded to.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service