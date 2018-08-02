The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival starts tomorrow, runs through Sunday

The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival is this weekend and final preparations are underway.

Numerous activities during the three-day event are scheduled for the downtown core. Events will carry a Harry Potter and steampunk theme.

Among the list of activities is a children’s innovation pavilion in Navy Yard Park which will include robotics, falconry and flight demonstrations, a straw maze, hat making, ghost walks, fire performers, costume contests, tea pot races Saturday at 3 p.m., a Canadian Historic Aircraft aerial display, quidditch games, and psychic readings.

Dr. Von Houligan’s Carnival of Calamities will be under the big top set up in Toddy Jones Park with tickets to enter being available at WFCU. Tickets for that are $5 and are available at WFCU.

The bulk of the event will be free, with the exception of the Dr. Von Houligan’s Carnival of Calamities, with numerous sponsors helping to present the event.

“The streets will be filled with activities for the entire three days,” manager of tourism and culture Anne Rota told the RTT in June. “There are some very, very uncommon and unusual acts. We have fireworks every single night that ends the show.”

The costume contest will be judged by representatives from Windsor Comic-Con and have male, female and children categories. The contest ends at 9 p.m. nightly.

“We will have giant steam engines on display and a chuckwagon at Toddy Jones Park,” added Rota.

What will be involved with the “Insecta Alley” will be left as a surprise for now, she stated.

Festival attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants and shops during the festival, as many of the downtown streets will be closed. There will be a shuttle service taking people from the Libro Centre to the festival site.

“We are really encouraging people to visit downtown businesses and restaurants,” she said.

The Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society (WECAS) put out a press release Wednesday announcing their participation, adding it will be in “an uncommon way.”

WECAS will be on hand to run the Rickshaw Stop, where guests of the festival are invited to ride the rickshaws in exchange for a donation of any value to WECAS’ Back to School Program. While the organization has been able to find several volunteers for Saturday, we are still seeking runners for Friday and Sunday.

“We are excited to be part of this Festival! Every dollar we raise through the Rickshaw rides will go to support our Back to School Program which provides backpacks filled with school supplies to over 900 children and youth served by the Society. We are so grateful to have such a giving community, and proud as an organization to see each child ready and positioned for success on their first day of school!” stated Terry Johnson, interim executive director.

For more information on the Amherstburg Uncommon Festival, call the tourism office at 519-730-1309, visit www.amherstburg.ca/uncommon or visit the tourism department’s Facebook page by searching “Amherstburg Connection.”

The public can also follow the tourism department on Twitter by searching @AmherstburgNow.

The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 3 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5. The festival closes after fireworks every night, which are at 10 p.m.

Opening ceremonies are planned for 5 p.m. Friday featuring the Canadian Historic Aircraft Museum, a Provincial Marine salute and the Rivertown Dance Academy.