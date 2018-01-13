Texas Road fire causes approximately $100,000 damage

A Saturday morning fire on Texas Road has caused about $100,000 in damage, according to the Amherstburg Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Texas Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. Amherstburg fire stations 1 and 2 attended the call, which saw the fire be in the basement of the home.

The Amherstburg Fire Department reported via Twitter that all residents of the home were outside upon arrival of firefighters. The fire was knocked down and crews checked for fire extension.

Firefighters reportedly packed up and left the scene about two hours later. By early Saturday afternoon, the Amherstburg Fire Department stated their investigation showed that use of an electric heat gun that was thawing a frozen pipe in the basement was the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries, the fire department added.