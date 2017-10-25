Suspicious person causes damage to Murray St. door

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Police Service is continuing to investigate a report of a suspicious person coming to a Murray St. door early Sunday morning.

Amherstburg police state that someone came to a door in the 100 block of Murray St. and ended up causing damage to the door. It occurred around 1:20 a.m.

There are no suspects at the present time but anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Thefts A grey youth Supercycle bike was reported stolen from the 200 block of George St. It was reported to police around 3:40 p.m. last Wednesday.

A vehicle was entered in the 50 block of Middle Side Road. It was reported last Wednesday around 12:10 p.m. Police say the vehicle had been gone through but it was unclear if anything had been taken.

Mischief Amherstburg police state that a vehicle was keyed in the 200 block of Seymour St. last week. It was reported around 4:20 p.m. last Saturday but is believed to have occurred the previous night. There are no suspects at the present time, say police.

Accidents A single-vehicle collision was reported in the 1500 block of County Road 20 last Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. Police say a 23-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with careless driving.

Charges are pending against a 25-year-old Amherstburg woman last Tuesday around 7:27 a.m. after a two-vehicle collision in the 2200 block of Walker Road. There were no injuries, police add.

Stats There were 70 traffic-related charges laid last week. Amherstburg police add there were eight 911 hang-ups and five alarm calls.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service