Suspect identified after short pursuit: Amherstburg Police Service

Amherstburg police state that a red 2000 Dodge Ram pick-up was taken from the parking lot at Tim Horton’s on Sandwich St. S. and Murray St. According to police, officers located the vehicle northbound on Front Road in LaSalle and a brief pursuit took place. The suspect was identified and the pursuit was called off. The vehicle was last seen southbound on Matchette Road in LaSalle. Police add that a warrant has been requested for the suspect. The call came in last Friday around 6 a.m.

Opioid open forum The Amherstburg Police Service is hosting a free community open house entitled “Not My Kid – Opioids and Adolescents” Nov. 9.

The open house will be at the Libro Centre and runs from 6-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome, including parents, grandparents, guardians, community workers, coaches, and teachers. The forum is designed to increase awareness and share information on opioids and adolescents in the community.

For further information, contact Const. Kim Rathbone at 519-736-8559.

Accident Amherstburg police state that around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday, a passer-by called in a vehicle in the ditch. Police say it was a blue 1999 Chevrolet Silverado. According to police the original location identified was incorrect, but police located the vehicle unoccupied. Officers located the male owner allegedly walking away from the collision, approximately two kilometres away. He was treated by EMS for minor injuries and charges pending.

Recovered boat A stolen boat from Kingsville was recovered in Amherstburg Sunday morning. Police say the boat was located at a residence in the 2500 block of County Road 10 with police being notified around 11 a.m. The investigation is continuing.

Lock it or Lose It Amherstburg police is issuing another reminder to the public to make sure their vehicles are locked when not in use. Police also state people should not leave vehicles running while unattended and to lock their valuables or risk losing them.

Stats There were 219 calls for service from Oct. 23-30 with 58 traffic-related charges.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service