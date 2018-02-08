Suspect arrested in connection with Lynn’s Variety robbery

The Amherstburg Police Service has arrested and charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the Feb. 5 robbery at a local convenience store.

The accused, an Amherstburg resident, was arrested without incident about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6. He was charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit and indictable offence.

Amherstburg police were dispatched to Lynn’s Variety Feb. 5 at 3:22 p.m. for the robbery that had just occurred. According to police, the lone male was wearing a ski mask and allegedly approached the clerk and handed over a note demanding money. The clerk gave the suspect a quantity of cash and the suspect fled on foot. Police told the RTT Tuesday morning that the suspect left the scene and went on foot southbound on George St.

Through investigation, the suspect was arrested a day later.

If anyone has information relevant to the investigation, they are encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.