Super Santas to run in support of local conservation

Special to the RTT

Bells will be ringing in downtown Amherstburg as hundreds of jolly participants run and walk in support of the local environment at Essex Region Conservation’s annual Super Santa Run next month.

A sea of Santas will flood the streets along the five-kilometre route, which winds its way through downtown Amherstburg and highlights a number of historic sites, including Fort Malden and Navy Yard Park. The event also kicks off the spectacular Amherstburg River Lights Festival, which runs until December 30.

The Super Santa Run will take place on Saturday, November 17, starting at 5 p.m. The town’s municipal tree lighting ceremony will follow.

“This is event is fun for the whole family. In addition to promoting healthy and active living, it is a great way to kick off the holiday season,” said Essex Region Conservation Foundation president Susan Stockwell Andrews. “It’s always amazing to watch nearly five-hundred Santas fill the streets in support of conservation efforts.”

Registration fees are $45 per adult and $35 for children under 16. All participants will receive a free Santa suit to wear for the run, including a jacket, pants, belt, beard, and hat. Teams of ten or more will receive $5 off per participant, so grab your friends, cousins, and co-workers to join in the jolly fun – and save!

If a person is not able to participate, the Essex Region Conservation Foundation asks people to consider being one of Santa’s helpers as a volunteer marshal along the route. The event is a great opportunity for high school students to fulfill their required community hours.

All funds raised support the efforts of the Essex Region Conservation Foundation in enriching the Place for Life. Recent successes include opening the Cypher Systems Group Greenway, and creating the Rotary (1918) Centennial Hub, to bring the community’s vision of a region connected by trails to reality.

People can join in the jolly fun and register your entire family today at https://essexregionconservation.ca/education-and-events/super-santa-run. Santa’s “nice list” includes Union Gas and Sobey’s Amherstburg for supporting this event.

For more than four decades, Essex Region Conservation has been sustaining and enriching the environment of the Windsor-Essex-Pelee Island region to ensure it is the Place for Life.