“Sunshine List” released for 2017

By Ron Giofu

The “Sunshine List” is out showing public sector salaries for 2017.

The salaries are released under the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act which requires most organizations that receive public funding from Ontario to disclose annually the names, positions, salaries and total taxable benefits of employees paid $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act applies to the provincial government, Crown agencies and corporations, Ontario Power Generation and subsidiaries, publicly funded organizations such as hospitals, municipalities, school boards, universities and colleges, and not-for-profit organizations that meet a funding threshold.

The $100,000 threshold has not changed since the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act was enacted in 1996, and has not been adjusted to keep up with inflation.

In Amherstburg, a total of 38 municipal employees made the list, up from the 36 that made the list last year. Of the 38 employees that made the over $100,000 in 2017, 25 of them were members of the Amherstburg Police Service. That is the same number of police officers that appeared on the “Sunshine List” for both the 2015 and 2016 disclosure years as well.

Four members of the Amherstburg Fire Department made the list for 2017.

CAO John Miceli earned $196,523.43, the most of any Amherstburg employee in 2017. Police chief Tim Berthiaume was second with earnings of $171,643.54 while deputy police chief Ian Chappell earned $139,278.33.

Other Amherstburg employees on the list included, in alphabetical order, Const. Fred Adair at $109,627.39, manager of planning services Rebecca Belanger at $111,354.44, Const. Rory Bennett at $119,386.30, Const. David Bohdal at $120,208.52, Sgt. Don Brown at $133,618.56, Const. Viktor Burany at $109,048.47, Sgt. Matt Capel-Cure at $129,675.50, firefighter/training officer Andrew Challans at $117,953.62, Const. Aaron Chambers at $109,636.39, Sgt. Mike Cox at $109,286.27, Const. Nick D’Amore at $117,990.19, Const. Chris Dean at $108,502.64, Const. Nicholaus Dupuis at $115,288.69, firefighter Jason Durocher at $129,601.41, Const. Tim Ford at $106,727.99 and director of planning, development and legislative services Mark Galvin at $136,096.31.

The list of Amherstburg employees making over $100,000 last year also includes Const. Sean Gazdig at $113,550.64, director of engineering and public works Antonietta Giofu at $124,137.74, Const. Nathan Harris at $115,510.91, manager of engineering and public works Todd Hewitt at $104,704.34, Const. Shawn McCurdy at $105,771.82, Const. Margaret O’Brien at $113,106.57, Const. Rocco Pelaccia at $114,592.52, Const. Ryan Pizzala at $106,810.60, Const. Christian Pottle at $103,032.70, Const. Kim Rathbone at $102,545.77, Const. Chris Renaud at $103,666.59 and Sgt. Scott Riddell at $118,598.16.

Also on the list were manager of human resources Michelle Rose at $112,274.87, treasurer Justin Rousseau at $124,137.74, Const. Paul Smith at $110,619.89, Sgt. Melissa Taylor at $126.315.35, Const. B.J. Wiley at $115,685.23 and firefighters Rick and Randy Wismer at $124,475.63 and $127,398.76 respectively.

There were 33 employees with the County of Essex that made the Public Salary Disclosure List for 2017. That list includes 15 members of Essex-Windsor EMS.

The county’s list includes the former and current CAO’s as Brian Gregg, who retired in the fall, was listed at $150,965.62 while Rob Maisonville, who had been director of corporate services/treasurer before taking over for Gregg as CAO, earned $162,855.83.

Others making the county’s list for 2017 included EMS district chief Jean-Pierre Bacon at $111,646.97, director of infrastructure services Tom Bateman at $133,607.89, manager of budget and administration Paula Beattie at $100,393.49, EMS district chief Sarah Bezaire at $106,727.71, director of county and community services/clerk Mary Brennan at $124,988.98, EMS district chief Tyson Brohman at $114,790.94, director of nursing at the Sun Parlour Home Jayne Brooks Keller at $107,609.49 and manager of design and construction Peter Bziuk at $108,429.78.

The County of Essex also saw others on the “Sunshine List,” including advanced care paramedic Justin Campeau at $114,324.54, advanced care paramedic Ziad Fatallah at $109,443.54, EMS district chief John Fast at $119,077.87, EMS deputy chief of planning and physical resources Christopher Grant at $144,298.15, registered nurse Kim Hodgson at $100,470.47, EMS district chief John Jacobs at $122,423.19, EMS district chief Michael Jacobs at $122,921.10, advanced care paramedic Anthony Jaroszewicz at $100,000.58, primary care paramedic Nicholas Jovanovic at $102,404.76, manager of accounting Michael Kappl at $110,699.78 and manager of planning Bill King at $100,699.83.

The Public Salary Disclosure List for the county also included EMS Chief Bruce Krauter at $109,308.35, EMS deputy chief of professional standards Justin Lammers at $109,940.80, EMS deputy chief of operations Ryan Lemay at $125,504.53, registered nurse Kristine Malott at $100,346.11, EMS district chief Denis McFarlane at $118,614.36, Sun Parlour Home administrator Lynda Monik at $131,131.08, EMS district chief Mechelle Murphy at $120,045.69, manager of transportation, planning and development Jane Mustac at $108,359.78, manager of maintenance operations Kenneth Newman at $119,629.03, director of human resources Greg Schlosser at $123,450.57, manager of information technology Wendy St. Amour at $105,153.67 and primary care paramedic Arnold Wenzler at $104,794.73.