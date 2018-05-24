“Student Pix” on exhibit at Gibson Gallery through June 3

The Gibson Art Gallery has hung young photographers’ work on its walls for the 13th time.
The annual Student Pix exhibit features the work of both primary and secondary school students from within the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Professional photographers and artists judge the photos and assign winners. Winners are broken into categories according to grade level and photographic medium.
“It’s an exhibit the public looks forward to,” said Bonnie Deslippe, the gallery’s administrator. “People like to see what these kids have created.”
Deslippe noted that this year is an interesting one, since one of the “Best in Show” awards was granted to a grade schooler. Addison Slater, a Kingsville Public School student, won for her digitally-enhanced image. Normally, she said, the winner comes from the senior division, which includes grades 9-12.
This year, around 250 photos were submitted. Of them, 37 winners were announced:
PRIMARY – Black and White
Kate Winney
Sebastien Allison
Ava Soucie
PRIMARY – Colour
Kate Winney
Sebastien Allison
Ava Soucie
PRIMARY – Digitally Enhanced
Sebastien Allison
JUNIOR – Black and White
Isabelle Soucie
Elliana O’Neill
Brianna Gignac
JUNIOR – Colour
Meredith Reynolds
Claire Bolton
Isabelle Soucie
JUNIOR – Digitally Enhanced
Minji Kim
Claire Stockwell
Claire Bolton
INTERMEDIATE – Black and White
Marin Van Wagner
Parker Mosey
Julia Balkwill
JUNIOR – Colour
Nefertari Powell
Mila Vasquez
Grace Rivett
JUNIOR – Digitally Enhanced
Aleksandra Milic
Morgan Churchill
Ava Claridge
SENIOR – Black and White
Ashley Injic
Julia Sanders
Dilinaer Aiyireti
SENIOR – Colour
Sydney Cremasco
Chyenne Wilson
Celina Duguay
Sommer Franz
SENIOR – Digitally Enhanced
Mariffe Boycott
Kevin Baker
Joslyn Gagnier
BEST IN SHOW – Black and White
Alyssa Ferrera
BEST IN SHOW – Colour
Sommer Franz
BEST IN SHOW – Digitally Enhanced
Addison Slater
The exhibit will continue hanging until June 3, when a closing reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. The students will be formally presented with their awards at 3 p.m.
The Gibson Art Gallery is open from Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.