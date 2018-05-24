“Student Pix” on exhibit at Gibson Gallery through June 3

The Gibson Art Gallery has hung young photographers’ work on its walls for the 13th time.

The annual Student Pix exhibit features the work of both primary and secondary school students from within the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Professional photographers and artists judge the photos and assign winners. Winners are broken into categories according to grade level and photographic medium.

“It’s an exhibit the public looks forward to,” said Bonnie Deslippe, the gallery’s administrator. “People like to see what these kids have created.”

Deslippe noted that this year is an interesting one, since one of the “Best in Show” awards was granted to a grade schooler. Addison Slater, a Kingsville Public School student, won for her digitally-enhanced image. Normally, she said, the winner comes from the senior division, which includes grades 9-12.

This year, around 250 photos were submitted. Of them, 37 winners were announced:

PRIMARY – Black and White

Kate Winney

Sebastien Allison

Ava Soucie

PRIMARY – Colour

Kate Winney

Sebastien Allison

Ava Soucie

PRIMARY – Digitally Enhanced

Sebastien Allison

JUNIOR – Black and White

Isabelle Soucie

Elliana O’Neill

Brianna Gignac

JUNIOR – Colour

Meredith Reynolds

Claire Bolton

Isabelle Soucie

JUNIOR – Digitally Enhanced

Minji Kim

Claire Stockwell

Claire Bolton

INTERMEDIATE – Black and White

Marin Van Wagner

Parker Mosey

Julia Balkwill

JUNIOR – Colour

Nefertari Powell

Mila Vasquez

Grace Rivett

JUNIOR – Digitally Enhanced

Aleksandra Milic

Morgan Churchill

Ava Claridge

SENIOR – Black and White

Ashley Injic

Julia Sanders

Dilinaer Aiyireti

SENIOR – Colour

Sydney Cremasco

Chyenne Wilson

Celina Duguay

Sommer Franz

SENIOR – Digitally Enhanced

Mariffe Boycott

Kevin Baker

Joslyn Gagnier

BEST IN SHOW – Black and White

Alyssa Ferrera

BEST IN SHOW – Colour

Sommer Franz

BEST IN SHOW – Digitally Enhanced

Addison Slater

The exhibit will continue hanging until June 3, when a closing reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. The students will be formally presented with their awards at 3 p.m.

The Gibson Art Gallery is open from Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.