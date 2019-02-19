Stella Maris students weigh in on possible glass factory

By Ron Giofu

Students in Maria Morrison’s Grade 5 class at Stella Maris School have weighed in on the possible glass plant that has been talked about for the former General Chemical lands.

The students recently learned about the environment, including fossil fuels, pollution and renewable sources of energy. When news of the possible glass plant coming nearby broke, they took the initiative to talk about the pros and cons of such a development.

Students cited property taxes, jobs and the possibility of attracting more people to Amherstburg as pros while pollution, water usage, noise and environmental issues were cited as cons.

Of the 24 students in the class, 19 of them raised their hands in opposition to the plant while three were in favour. Two students were undecided.

Morrison said the students wrote letters to Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and she delivered all of them to town hall.

“The mayor promised he’d read them,” said Morrison. “We’re awaiting a response from the mayor.”