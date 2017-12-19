Stella Maris students enjoy “Breakfast with Santa”

By Jolene Perron

Students, parents and teaching staff gathered together at Stella Maris elementary school Dec. 15 to enjoy a Christmas celebration together.

“We pulled it together quick because usually we would go to the Verdi Club,” explained kindergarten teacher Candace Zimmerman. “Maria’s actually worked with us and brought the food in and Santa came. This is my first year teaching kindergarten as you know so it was really fun.”

The children sang Zimmerman’s “Rudolph Rap Remix” to Eminem’s background music, created Christmas crafts, enjoyed breakfast with parents who were able to attend, and even got to sit on Santa’s lap. She described the event as a “Christmas celebration full of love and community.”

“Our attendance was crazy good, well over 100 in our gym. Maria’s did a great job servicing us for sure,” said teacher Joanne Burns. “Everyone helped putting this all together and the kids are loving it. It was lots of teamwork. We pulled it together for the kids. It’s fantastic, we love doing this. The joy on their faces this morning, the excitement, it’s so great.”