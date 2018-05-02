Stella Maris students embracing robotics

By Ron Giofu

Students at Stella Maris School have embraced robotics, albeit at different levels.

There are about 15 students in the “Wonder League” group while the First Lego League (FLL) team has about ten members. Wonder League is a beginner league with pre-built robots known as “Dash” and “Dot” that students have to program to perform tasks.

“This is the junior version,” explained teacher Deanna Way. “It’s beginner code.”

The Wonder League students use a mat in the hallway that is divided into grids. Student Micah Moore explained last Thursday that their task was trying to move a group of paperclips through the grid and have them land on a space labelled E8.

Sarah Shudaifut said she enjoys Wonder League as it allows her to use her brain and figure out what do do to solve a problem.

Way said it is the first year Stella Maris has had a Wonder League team and that it is a lot of “trial and error” thus far. She noted the students have been coming in most lunch hours for the past three months and working together.

“We’re hoping they will continue to like it and get involved in STEM – science, technology, engineering and math programs,” she said.

Christine Parks oversees and coaches the FLL team and noted they came in seventh place in a recent competition.

“We are currently the only First Lego League robotics team competing from Amherstburg,” she said.

There were groups of students building robots out of Lego pieces, while others devised programs. Others drove their robots on a track. Parks said they also talk about co-operation and competition during their lunchtime sessions.

“We win by helping each other,” she said.

The FLL team at Stella Maris are the “Raybots,” a play off the school’s “Stingrays” nickname, and Parks noted they are preparing for their second season. She also pointed out the importance of STEM and said they are “engulfed” in it already.

“It’s amazing what they can do when they experience STEM early,” said Parks.