Stella Maris School promotes literacy and fitness in one event

By Ron Giofu

Stella Maris School raised money for themselves by holding two events at the same time recently.

The local Catholic elementary school hosted a “drumathon” and a “readathon” with students taking turns doing both. Staff from Movati Amherstburg volunteered their time to assist with the drumathon portion of the event in the school’s gymnasium with guest readers helping with the readathon portion of the day.

Guest readers included Father Brian Jane from St. John the Baptist Church, Zack Yott from the Amherstburg Admirals Jr. C hockey team, Amherstburg fire chief Bruce Montone and fire clerk Dan Monk as well as health nurse Dawnice Kavanaugh.

“It’s a good day,” said principal Sophie DiPaolo. “The kids enjoy this.”

DiPaolo said funds collected by the students will go right back into the school. Such uses will include offsetting busing costs for field trips, technology for the classrooms, updated team uniforms and other items deemed necessary by the Girard St. school.

“It’s all to help the kids and their families,” said DiPaolo.

The entire school participated, she added. DiPaolo also pointed out the school’s parent council did a cookie dough fundraiser earlier in the school year.

DiPaolo added that they don’t put pressure on the students to fundraise and that if students weren’t able to bring in any money, they were still allowed to participate.

“It’s literacy-based and it’s fitness-based,” DiPaolo said of the daylong event. “Everyone wins.”