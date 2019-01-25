Stella Maris robotics team wins prize in First Lego League competition

By Ron Giofu

The Stella Maris School robotics team did well in a recent First Lego League competition at St. Clair College.

The “Raybots” won first place in the robot design and got “call backs” in the other two categories at the competition. The call backs saw the team go back up before the judges for a second presentation in the categories of core values and their season project.

“They were one of three teams that got three call backs,” said teacher/mentor Christine Parks.

Molly Parks, one of the team members, noted there was a space theme with their goal being to have their robot perform the most tasks in the least amount of time. The robot has two motors and a forklift powered by a vertical linear actuator.

Christine said during competition season, the Raybots practise every lunch hour and for two hours after school every Wednesday.

“They are a very dedicated group. They are very committed to this,” she said.

The robot was driven by the students with coding done by the students.

“I think we did a good job,” said team member April Quimby.

Their project was to help design a way to clean clothes in space. They designed a system with a “space bag” (the type of bag used to compress and store duvets in a linen closet) and hot glued it to a freezer bag. They used a hose to put water into the bag and a scrub board with suction cups to create agitation. “Washing soda,” otherwise known as sodium carbonate, was used as soap.

The Raybots even consulted with aerospace engineers at Aventec on their project.

Other team members include Ella Renaud, David Rufo, Daniel Rufo, Darian Dufour, Nico Fox, Seth Hansman and Matt Meloche. The latter three said in a written statement that robotics has taught the team a lot about technology, making commitments, wise choices and working together.

“The whole team was very nice to each other and were willing to listen to one another,” the three Grade 8 students said. “For anyone interested in robotics, we really recommend it for anyone who wants to learn about technology and teamwork. Our mentors from A-Team Robotics (the high school-aged team in Amherstburg) were funny and very good teachers.”