Stella Maris Grade 5/6 students show off science skills

By Ron Giofu

The students in Maria Morrison’s Grade 5/6 class at Stella Maris School got a chance to show off their science skills recently.

The students held a science fair in the school’s gymnasium with parents, fellow students and even Mayor Aldo DiCarlo stopping by to view the work of the students.

“The Grade 5/6 class was assigned to be Bill Nye’s apprentice,” said Morrison, in reference to the “Science Guy” television personality.

The Grade 5 students had to build a model of an eco-friendly home with information they used in the units they had just learned. Students weren’t given exact instructions as they were allowed to have free rein to build a home based on what they had learned. The Grade 6 students had to focus on space with some of the themes being items that emit or transmit light. Other themes included the Hubbell space station, meteors, the sun and satellites.

“We just finished units on science and the conservation of energy,” explained Morrison. “Instead of doing a test or an assignment, we decided to something to encompass all that they learned.”

Grade 6 student Kayla Gibb said she enjoyed being a part of the science fair.

“I like it,” she said. “It’s cool because you get to teach the younger kids. You get to explain it.”

Kaven Garner, a Grade 5 student, explained his eco-house project and pointed out the grass roof and bamboo floor. He said the lifespan of both would be much larger, pointing out a 65-year useful life for both.

Garner’s project also included a plan for a compost toilet with the compost being eventually used to fertilize surrounding trees and gardens.

In all, there were 23 students involved. Morrison said they enjoyed it, adding it could become an annual project for her class.