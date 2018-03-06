Stars’ juvenile team two points away from OMHA final berth

The Amherstburg Juvenile Stars travelled up the 401 this past weekend to kick off their OMHA Semi-Final series against the Woolwich Wildcats. The Stars came out flying in game one of the series Saturday afternoon winning the opener 4-1. Stars goals were scored by Jack Hubbell, Brandon Farhringer, Ernie Godden Jr. and Joe Goulawski.

The game was a busy one for Stars trainer Chad Mailloux with lots of bumps and bruises along the way. The stars left no doubt in the game and Chris Mitre followed suit in net closing the door to the Wildcat offense.

Head coach Dennis Emerson was pleased with the opener.

“I thought overall we had a solid start to the series and getting two points in game one on the road was huge for us. It should take away some of the pressure on the team going into game two tomorrow,” added Emerson.

The Stars were back underway Sunday afternoon, in what shaped up to be the better of the two performances for the weekend. Chris Mitre got the start in net again and Emerson said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“We decided to go back with Chris in Game 2 and he certainly helped close the door and allow the team a great chance to win,” Emerson said.

Jack Hubbell opened up the scoring for the stars and that, and a Wildcat goal is all there would be in regulation. Tied and in overtime, Brandon Farhringer sent the Stars back home up four points to zero in their OMHA Semi Final match with a 2-1 OT victory. This same Woolwich team has won back to back OMHA Finals the past two seasons and are heading to Amherstburg next weekend with their backs against the wall.

“Coming home with four points and having three home games in a row, I like the position our team put themselves in,” said Emerson. “We have really been playing well since the Christmas break. I really like the players we have and the way they are working together,” he added.

Emerson noted that the team saw a few players driving home between games to write university exams and is really happy with the commitment level he is seeing.

The Stars will host the Wildcats Friday night at 9:10 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. (the latter two games only if needed). All games will be played at the Libro Centre.