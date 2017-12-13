Staff from Amherstburg’s first day care centre reconvene

By Ron Giofu

Recalling days when they first started, to experiences they had along the way, a group of about eight women gathered to recall their days with the Amherstburg Daycare.

The original daycare started in the basement of the Amherstburg library before moving to Cherrylawn Cr. in the early 1970’s. Essex County council got out of the daycare business at that location in 2010 but the ladies shared stories about what happened in the interim.

Jean Oliver, a manager with the day care, recalled visits from then-Mayor Murray Smith and the reports they would have to fill out for the county council of the day. Fran Gibb recalled the approach towards the daycare was that it was to be used to help get mothers back to work.

The former staff members gathered for a dinner at the Lord Amherst last Tuesday evening. Other staff members included Sam DiPasquale, Linda (Scott) Bertrand, Mary Catherine (Jones) Hulett, Mary Ferguson, Cheryl DiPasquale and Peggy Lowe. Annette Drouillard was unable to attend.

The building was subsequently sold and now operates as a private daycare – Bright Child Montessori.