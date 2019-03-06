St. Vincent de Paul wins top honours at Charity Chili Cookoff

By Ron Giofu

For the sixth time in the 25 years the Charity Chili Cookoff has been presented, the top prize has been won by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

St. Vincent de Paul was voted the winner of the 25th annual Charity Chili Cookoff last Saturday night at the Columbus Community Hall. They will receive 50 per cent of the night’s total proceeds, a figure that still has to be determined.

“It feels darn good,” said Dick Bondy, as he carried the trophy back to their table. “We’ve been very lucky. We appreciate everyone’s support.”

Bondy joked that he ate chili the last few days entering the friendly competition as well as at the competition itself. Proceeds will go right back into the services the Society of St. Vincent de Paul operates locally.

Amherstburg’s Fighting Island Boxing Club (FIBC) finished in second place with Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) coming in third place.

Other teams in this year’s cookoff included K of C Council #2110, the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission (who won in 2018), Shooter’s Roadhouse, Maria’s Restaurant and two teams from Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157. The band “Looking Back” performed after the judging, which was done again this year by the people in attendance rather than a panel of judges.

“People just go up and vote for their best,” said organizer Ron Fryer.

Fryer said the chili is placed into identical serving dishes with servers not knowing whose chili they are serving. Each entry was numbered with the winners being revealed afterward.

“We’ve got a couple of different teams this year,” he said.

Fryer added that all proceeds go out to the winners. It is believed to be one of the biggest fundraisers of the year at the hall.