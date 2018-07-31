St. Vincent de Paul Society Shoppe now open at new location

By Jonathan Martin

Amherstburg’s St. Vincent de Paul Society Shoppe is officially open for business at its new location.

The store has been open to the public for a couple weeks already, but July 28 was marked by its actual ribbon cutting.

Previously located at 263 Dalhousie Street, the thrift shop has moved around the corner to 61 Murray Street.

Amherstburg’s mayor Aldo DiCarlo showed up with a brand-new pair of gold-plated scissors for the occasion. After the store received a blessing by Father Brian Jane, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church’s pastor, DiCarlo cut a red ribbon in front of the shop’s doors.

“Things like this are very important to communities,” DiCarlo said. “Especially communities the size of Amherstburg. Small communities rely heavily on organizations that give back to their towns and (the Society of St. Vincent de Paul) gives back in so many ways.”

Inside the store, there was a spinning wheel that gave customers the chance to win discounts alongside refreshments.

Rosanne Winger, general manager of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, said the public response to St. Vinnie’s new location has been positive so far, even before their official opening.

“People seem to be liking the new space,” she said. “It’s cozy and fresh and newly-painted.”

She said the store isn’t fully set up, though. By next week, Winger hopes to have signage for and access to a garage door to accommodate those wanting to donate items. Donation bins will also remain in the parking lot.