St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School presents “Rock of Ages”

By Ron Giofu

Big hair, big bands and 80’s music was on full display over the weekend at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School.

The Villanova Players presented the first weekend of “Rock of Ages,” the high school edition of the show featuring life on the Sunset Strip, efforts to save a famed club and some personal relationships at the same time.

The show has been worked on for much of the 2017-18 school year.

“We had auditions in October and started rehearsing in November,” said Owen Bortolin, who plays “Drew Boley,” one of the lead characters.

Rehearsals have been taking place several times per week but have intensified recently to where they went until 9:30 p.m., added Jessica Amyotte, who plays one of the villains “Hilda Klineman.”

“It’s all for the greater good,” Amyotte said of the late rehearsals. “It’s been really fun.”

Both Bortolin and Amyotte said they enjoy performing in front of the crowds.

“It’s cool to listen to the music our parents listened to compared to what we are listening to,” said Amyotte.

“The show really pleases the older crowd,” Bortolin added.

Bortolin added while acting and singing may not be his career, he still would like to do so on a recreational basis. Amyotte added if she doesn’t perform full-time, she would still like to find ways to stay active in the theatre.

“I really enjoy doing this,” she added.

The show features a wide range of students helping out including on-stage performers, singers, a pit band, backstage crew, set designers, dancers, tech people, a production team and video and graphics students.

“Rock of Ages” continues this weekend in St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School’s Festival Theatre with shows Thursday-Saturday, all at 7 p.m. Tickets for Thursday’s show are $8 while Friday and Saturday ticket prices are $12 for adults and students, $8 for seniors and children 6-12 while children under six are free.