St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School opens its doors at Grade 8 open house

By Ron Giofu

A large crowd of prospective students, parents, guardians and Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board officials packed into the theatre at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School last week to see what the school has to offer.

The area’s Catholic high school held its Grade 8 open house last Wednesday evening with the night opening with a presentation in the theatre before tours of the County Road 8 building were held. Principal Amy Facchineri told students and parents from the Catholic feeder schools that attending Villanova would be an extension of their education.

“For those of you that may be new, don’t worry,” she continued, stating their children would be “embraced” by the staff and students at Villanova.

Facchineri said they had a tremendous number of current students that wanted to help with the Grade 8 open house.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of students here that wanted to help,” she said.

Facchineri also pointed out that every department within the school was represented at the Grade 8 open house. She noted the students at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School excel in the classroom, using their EQAO test scores as one example, and they also have a wide range of athletic and extra-curricular activities as well.

“We really do have something for everyone,” Facchineri stated.

The evening also featured performances by Villanova students, who sang and danced for the large crowd in the theatre. Lindsay Pietrangelo, head of the school council, also promoted Villanova and said becoming involved with the school council is a great way to be “plugged in” on what is happening at the school.

Frank DiTomasso, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board trustee for Amherstburg and LaSalle, also promoted Villanova.

“I think this is the greatest school in Essex County,” he said. “They have a lot to offer.”