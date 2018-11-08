St. Rose Class of ’63 celebrate 55th anniversary

By Christian Bouchard

The St. Rose High School Class of ’63 celebrated their 55th anniversary.

Sharron Barron, a graduate of the St. Rose graduating class, organized the event. Following the passing of two graduates, she decided it was time for a reunion as time passes by too quickly.

“Memories are important and we’re not getting any younger,” said Barron.

The graduating class included 32 people and had just six boys.

Barron invited a total of 32 people were invited and 24 were able to make it out to the event. Some of the graduates, including loved ones, traveled from as far as London, Muskoka and Guelph. Twelve members of the graduating class are still residents of Amherstburg.

According to Barron, the use of social media helped make the event possible.

“I had to use social media, otherwise I’d be on the phone forever,” added Barron.