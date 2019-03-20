St. Patrick’s Eve event pleases organizers, participants

By Ron Giofu

The night before St. Patrick’s Day brought a standing room only crowd to the Park House Museum.

The museum presented its second “St. Patrick’s Eve” event with crowds filling the parlour and adjacent rooms and hallways at the Park House Museum to listen to storyteller Olwyn Coughlin and music from Phil Kasurak and Joe Perry.

Coughlin explained the reason such events are presented are to help raise money for the Park House Museum and keep it going.

“This is a sanctuary of our stories in Canada and in Amherstburg,” said Coughlin. “I’ve been telling stories for many years. I like to tell stories here at the Park House. We can’t lose our stories.”

Coughlin added she enjoyed the fact that young and old alike enjoyed the night and were engaged during the 90-minute event.

“I think it went just wonderfully well,” she said. “It’s good to have a mix of adults and children joining in the singing.”

The ambience of the Park House Museum, complete with living room setting with fireplace, provided a very intimate setting Coughlin said she also enjoyed.

“It was great,” Perry added of the evening. “It was very nice.”

“I thought the stories were great,” added Kasurak. “It’s charming to do it in here.”

Perry suggested a similar event around the Christmas season, adding such events are “wonderful” as they are presenting the area’s heritage. Kasurak stated that he not only enjoyed Coughlin’s stories, but the manner in which she told them.

“She’s got a gift,” said Kasurak.

Park House Museum curator Stephanie Pouget-Papak joked she enjoyed the event due to her Irish heritage, but added it was nice to have something for St. Patrick’s Day. She said she missed the first event two years ago but was glad to be able to attend this year’s St. Patrick’s Eve event.

“I thought it was fabulous,” said Pouget-Papak. “It was quite nice to hear the music and the stories.”

The Park House Museum is located at 214 Dalhousie St. and for more information, call 519-736-2511 or visit www.parkhousemuseum.com. They can also be accessed by Facebook and Twitter at www.facebook.com/ParkHouseMuseum or www.twitter.com/parkhousemuseum.