St. Joseph Catholic Church in River Canard looks back at its accomplishments

St. Joseph Church is a bilingual Catholic church in River Canard. We are blessed to have a pastor, Father Dwayne Adam, who encourages us to be a welcoming community, encouraging all families, especially with young children, to be members of our parish family.

In 2015, we undertook the first phase of the restoration of our church. This restoration comprised the stabilization of the ceiling plaster, the restoration of the 13 murals on the church ceiling and the repainting of the entire church. The 14 stations-of-the cross, made in Montreal, were also restored.

This restoration cost $2.7 million and through the generosity of our parishioners, our current loan is under $300,000.

In 2017 – 2018 we added new audio/ video systems in the church and the church hall. The church system consists of two – 80” monitors which displays the mass readings, songs and the responses. We also added a handicapped washroom in the church and replaced our kneelers.

Our immediate plans are to replace the front steps, a project that will be completed after Easter 2019. Our future plans include the completion of the interior of the Church and to replace the two belfries.