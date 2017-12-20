St. John the Baptist Church holds Christmas concert to raise funds for new roof

By Jolene Perron

After spending $150,000 on a new roof for the church and the rectory, St. John the Baptist Parish was looking for a way to help ease the weight of the cost when a local group of artists approached them.

Titled, “A Joyful Christmas,” the concert has been played at a number of churches in the area. Daniela Marentette, organizer with Alex Leigh, said they have been trying to help out churches in the area bring in money for a number of reasons.

“We approached Father (Brian Jane), and Father was very open to it so that’s why we are here,” explained Marentette. “We are trying to help out as many churches as we can because they are in need. I am blessed with a gift God gave me, so I’m hoping I can give back to the community.”

The group consisted of Lillian Scheirich as concertmaster with WSO, Leigh as a baritone, Marentette as a spinto soprano, Dave Banwell as a tenor, Christine Baribeau as a soprano and Anna Zaidman as a pianist. The group performed an array of songs, from classic Christmas tunes such as “O Holy Night,” “Mary Did You Know,” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” to more eclectic songs such as “Gesu Bambino,” and “Adeste Fidelis.”

“Usually we have the Windsor Symphony Orchestra come in this time but they aren’t coming in this year for the first time in many years, so this seemed to fit since it’s a Christmas concert,” explained Father Brian Jane. “I think it’s a good opportunity for us to experience their particular skills and music. We haven’t heard them before, I haven’t heard them as a group, I have been looking forward to it.”

Father Jane said the new steel roof has already been installed on the church, while they are currently working on installing it on the rectory. This is the first fundraiser they have had to specifically offset the cost of the roof. He said the parish has been looking forward to the concert.

“I feel like it’s great because it’s not only helping these churches that are in need of the funds but also it helps bring music back into the community which is something I think has been kind of deteriorating over the last few generations or so,” said Leigh. “It seems like the arts are being considered less and less important and it’s very nice to see an opportunity to bring it back to life in the community, so to speak.”