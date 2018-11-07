St. Clair College students learn on the job in Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

Students from the landscape horticulture program at St. Clair College got to learn on the job in Amherstburg.

Approximately 25 first-year students, along with their professors, joined members of the Amherstburg Rhododendron Committee recently and worked on pruning, fertilizing and doing other necessary work to the rhododendron and azalea gardens in both King’s Navy Yard Park and Seagram Park. Program co-ordinator John Lein said it is a scholarship arrangement between the Amherstburg Rhododendron Committee and St. Clair College, which has been funded by Norma Sutherland through the estate of her late husband “Rhodo Bob” Sutherland.

“They’ve been very generous in providing two scholarships for us,” said Lein, noting that one is a working scholarship and the other is a direct academic scholarship. The working scholarship funds a student to work in Amherstburg during the summer.

“It’s working out great,” Lein said of the arrangement. “The students wouldn’t be getting this experience without the generosity of the Amherstburg Rhododendron Committee. The college embraces this partnership.”

Lein added that by working with the students, the committee is passing on their knowledge to the next generation. Committee members on hand included Sharon Colman as well as Paul and Liz Morneau.

Professor Sandy MacDonald stated that students propagate, grow and breed plant materials that they obtain by working in Amherstburg.

“That’s part of the student curriculum as well,” he said.

The landscape horticulture students have been coming to Amherstburg for six-and-a-half years, MacDonald added.

“Basically, it’s like a practicum session. They are doing hands-on work today,” he said.

MacDonald added that Amherstburg has a gem with its gardens.

“This is the best collection of rhododendrons and azaleas in the province, right here in Amherstburg,” said MacDonald. “Many people don’t know that.”