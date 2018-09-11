St. Clair College soccer being played this season at the Libro Centre

By Ron Giofu

With a new sports complex being built for St. Clair College athletics, its soccer program has once again found a temporary home.

And, once again, as it did a few years ago, the Saints will be calling that new, temporary home Amherstburg.

All men’s and women’s soccer games will be played this season at the Libro Centre. The teams play doubleheaders every game day with women’s games starting first, followed by the men’s games two hours later.

Jay Shewfelt, athletic coordinator at St. Clair College, said a 1,500-seat soccer stadium is part of the plans for the new sports complex with construction on that to start soon.

“We planned to play off-campus all along,” said Shewfelt.

Shewfelt noted that the Saints played here several years ago when their field at the college was in rough shape while the OCAA women’s provincial championship was in Amherstburg in 2016. While they considered other facilities to hold their home games in 2018, Shewfelt said it was an easy choice to come back to the Libro Centre.

“It’s a beautiful facility. We love it,” he said. “The staff and the town treat us great. When it came down to it, it’s an easy decision for us to make.”

The first regular season home games are Tuesday evening against Fanshawe (women 5 p.m., men 7 p.m.), with the remainder of the home schedule sees Niagara come to the Libro Centre Saturday with the women’s game at 2 p.m. and the men’s game at 4 p.m.

Redeemer comes to town Sept. 29 with the women’s game at 2 p.m. and the men’s game at 4 p.m. Lambton plays St. Clair Oct. 4 with the women starting at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m.

St. Clair hosts Mohawk at the Libro Centre Oct. 12 with the women at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m.

A full schedule is at www.saintsathletics.ca.

Dillon Hayes of Amherstburg plays on the men’s team.

Shewfelt said there is the possibility of a sixth home game for the soccer teams depending on where they finish and what the playoff schedule looks like. He added that St. Clair College has reached out to the Amherstburg Soccer Club to invite them to the games, with the general public also welcome to attend.

“All of our games are free admission,” said Shewfelt.