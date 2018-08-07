St. Andrew’s Church musical director presents “A Concert for Marguerite”

By Ron Giofu

Matthew Kulbacki lost his mother in March and paid tribute to her recently.

Kulbacki, the musical director at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, organized “A Concert for Marguerite.” A packed house came to the Simcoe St. church to listen to Kulbacki perform along with Chris Borshuk, Phil Kasurak, Tracey Atin, Daniela Marentette and Mike Houston.

“My mother passed away in late-March,” he said. “I wanted to do a tribute to her involving a bunch of friends.”

Throughout the concert, Kulbacki reminisced about his mother and showed slides of his family. The performers then provided a “potpourri” of music. Works by Domenico Scarlatti and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Blind Tom Wiggins and Samuel Barber were featured as part of the performance.

“It also gives me an opportunity as a solo pianist to break in some new material,” said Kulbacki.

Calling the concert “cathartic” and “emotional to put together,” he added it was also a fundraiser for St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. The church puts on several concerts in a year but Kulbacki said what was raised through the free will offering will be put towards the church.

Kulbacki didn’t envision a similar concert in memory of his mother, but noted there are other concerts on the horizon.

One such concert is this Sunday’s “An Afternoon of Song” featuring tenor Michael Parr and soprano Kimerica Ottogalli Paar. They will be accompanied by Kulbacki with the performance to feature songs by Wolf, Mozart, Donizetti, Jean Coulthard and more.

The show is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. There is no admission charge but donations are appreciated.