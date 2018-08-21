Sr. Cards win one and lose one last week

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior team won a game and lost a game in Essex County Senior League action last week.

The Cardinals first game of the week started late, ended late but saw Amherstburg snap a four-game losing streak.

Amherstburg was in Essex with the game, originally having an 8:30 p.m. start, actually getting underway at approximately 9 p.m. and lasting almost three hours. The Cardinals would emerge with a 12-5 victory.

Amherstburg scored three in the top of the first inning thanks to a Josh Sikich two-run double and a Brady Levack RBI single. Mac Ouellette gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead in the fourth with an RBI singe but Essex scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth to make it a one-run game.

The Cardinals pulled away with six in the sixth inning as Ouellette hit a three-run home run, Matt Lepine had an RBI single and Nick Price had a two-run single. Essex would answer back with two in their half of the sixth but Josh Slaney and Levack each had RBI’s in the seventh to round out the scoring.

“We started out pretty hot in the first inning,” said Ouellette. “We had good pitching from Josh Sikich and Tristan Bouchat.”

Their bats came alive and “that was long overdue, that’s for sure,” he said.

The sixth inning was “huge,” Ouellette added. The win helped give them confidence as they head into the final games of the regular season and into the OBA tournament Labour Day weekend in Port Lambton, he said after the game.

The Cardinals second game of the week was Sunday afternoon in Woodslee against their senior team but suffered a setback. Woodslee won that game 8-0. The Sr. Cards now have ten wins and 11 losses on the 2018 season.

Amherstburg is scheduled to be back in Essex Thursday night for a 7 p.m. game. It is the last regular season game with Essex County Senior League playoffs due to start in September.