Sr. Cards split doubleheader in Harrow

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team split a doubleheader Sunday afternoon in Harrow.

The Harrow Blues used five runs on six hits to defeat the Cardinals 5-1 in the first half of the doubleheader with the Cardinals and Blues combining for 22 runs in the second game, a 15-7 Amherstburg victory.

In the second game, Amherstburg led 5-4 after two innings and added another in the third. After Harrow tied it 6-6 with two runs in the fourth inning, Amherstburg took control in the top half of the fifth inning with seven runs.

Harrow got one back in the bottom of sixth but Amherstburg added two more in the seventh to round out the scoring.

“It was a team effort in the second game,” said Mitch Lepine, who was the starting and winning pitcher in the second game.

The Cardinals hit the ball hard all day, he added, but said they found the holes and got a few breaks due to errors in game two.

The offensive explosion in the second game was due to both teams being able to put the bat on the ball consistently.

“Both teams are good hitting teams,” said Lepine. “Our defense held up and we put up a few more runs than they did.”

The Cardinals’ record is now 3-1 after Sunday afternoon’s doubleheader.

Amherstburg and Essex played last Wednesday and while the game got to the bottom of the fourth inning, heavy rain soon followed and the umpires called the game. It will be made up at a later date.

Amherstburg’s senior team will play the Tecumseh senior team Thursday night at Lacasse Park at 7 p.m. The Cardinals have another road game Sunday in Woodslee starting at 1 p.m.