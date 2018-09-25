Sr. Cards season ends with two straight losses in ECSL playoffs

By Ron Giofu

The season is over for the Amherstburg Cardinals senior men’s baseball team.

The Cardinals lost two straight games in the Essex County Senior League’s double-elimination playoff tournament last weekend. The second game was a 4-2 loss to Essex in a game that went eight innings. That game was played in Harrow.

The Cardinals built a 2-0 lead after one inning but Essex clawed back with one in the third inning and one in the sixth to force extra innings. They added two more in the eighth to win the game and advance.

Amherstburg could only muster four hits on the afternoon. Lack of hitting and lack of depth were key problems during the weekend, as well as the season as a whole.

“(Essex) had a lot of hits that were bloops. They were putting the bats out and they were dropping into no man’s land,” said Amherstburg’s Nick Price. “We left a lot of guys on base. Credit their defense. They made a lot of clutch plays.”

The first game of the playoff tournament for Amherstburg was Friday night at the Libro Centre. The Cardinals dropped an 8-3 decision to Harrow, a game in which former Cardinals pitcher Mike Purdie did well in a relief effort for the Blues.

Harrow scored two in the first inning and one in the second to go up 3-0 before Amherstburg made it a 3-2 game with one run in each of the second and third inning. Mitch Lepine scored on a ground out in the second inning while Matt Lepine’s RBI single cashed in the run in the third inning.

Harrow scored two more in the fourth inning but Amherstburg got one back in their half of the frame when Price tripled then scored on a Brad Lepine bounce out. Harrow would add one more in the fifth and two in the sixth to round out the scoring.

“We really didn’t hit the ball,” Matt Lepine said after Friday night’s game. “We made a few errors.”

Matt Lepine said he had two hits in Friday night’s game and thought he played well personally, but hoped for a rematch against Harrow that would not occur.

Harrow would end up winning the Essex County Senior League championship, beating Tecumseh Sr. twice on Sunday afternoon at the Libro Centre.

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior team thanks Bob Price Home Inspections for being their sponsors again this season.

If anyone is interested in playing for the Amherstburg Cardinals senior team in 2019, they can call Price at 519-999-9390.